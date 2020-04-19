Created by Lady Gaga in partnership with the World Health Organization and Global Citizen, Saturday night’s One World: Together At Home festival featured performances from some of the music industry’s best. With tours and concerts canceled all across the world as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the livestream festival was a perfect way for fans to hear their favorite artists perform as well as honor the healthcare workers who continue to fight the virus.

Making a surprise appearance at the festival, Beyonce joined the broadcast to deliver an important message as the world watched.

Beyoncé joins the One World #TogetherAtHome concert to share a heartfelt message. ❤️pic.twitter.com/OftmSRM71z — The Pop Hub (@ThePopHub) April 19, 2020

Beyonce thanked the frontline workers, those she labeled as “true heroes,” for their constant fight and delivered hope for their safety before diving into her central message, speaking on the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on African Americans.

“Black Americans disproportionately belong to these essential parts of the workforce that do not have the luxury of working from home,” she said. “And African American communities at large have been severely affected in this crisis. Those with pre-existing conditions are at an even higher risk. This virus is killing black people at an alarmingly high rate here in America.”

Continuing, she shared a recent report about the virus from her hometown of Houston. “A recent report from my home city of Houston, Texas, shows that of COVID-19 deaths within Houston city limits, 57 percent of fatal cases are African Americans.” Concluding her message, Beyonce begged viewers to stay safe and protect themselves in the midst of the virus.

“Please protect yourselves. We are one family, and we need you. We need your voices, your abilities, and your strength all over this world. I know it’s very hard,” she said. “Please be patient, stay encouraged, keep the faith, stay positive, and continue to pray for our heroes.”

The One World: Together At Home festival also saw performances from Lady Gaga herself, Lizzo, Taylor Swift, and Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.