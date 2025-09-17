A couple months ago, we got “Today’s Song,” the first new Foo Fighters single in two years. Now, it looks like a more robust comeback is on the way, as a new jokey AI teaser video from the band indicates.

The fake Dave Grohl starts, “Hey, everyone. It’s been a while, but I’m happy to announce that Foo Fighters are coming back to bring you that 100-percent real, raw, human element of rock and roll. I mean, with a setlist like this, you can’t go wrong.” Then, he holds up a sheet of paper filled with nonsense letters.

Nate Mendel, sporting some bizarre-looking fingers, then adds, “After 30 years of being a band, we’ve realized that the most important thing to us is that what you see and hear coming from our speakers is the genuine passion of the six living, breathing human beings on stage.”

The bit goes on from there, and eventually, Grohl introduces Ilan Rubin, the band’s newest drummer and replacement for Josh Freese. It then cuts to a shot of Rubin playing on a wraparound drum kit, beating away with all ten of his arms. The video ends with an on-screen message: “Stay tuned… there’s more to come!!!”

This comes after the band reportedly cancelled a planned 2025 tour.

Check out the video above.