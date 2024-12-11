Foo Fighters are one of the biggest touring bands of the past few decades. At the moment, though, they don’t have any upcoming tour dates listed on their website. Apparently, the group actually had a tour planned for the summer of 2025 before deciding against it.

During a recent interview with Le Parisien, Ben Barbaud — the founder and director of Hellfest, France’s biggest music festival, per NME — was asked about booking Muse for the 2025 festival. He responded (translated from French via ChatGPT):

“They were handed to me on a silver platter. About a month ago, I was offered the chance to book them along with a handful of other European festivals. When Foo Fighters canceled their summer tour, Muse was called in as a replacement. I accepted because I needed a Friday headliner and because the Hellfest audience has become more and more open. Over time, I’ve grown too — I’m less rigid in my tastes. I started this festival out of a love for punk and hardcore, initially catering to purists. But now, I’d rather surprise people than book the same acts over and over. Sure, we could have brought back Iron Maiden and Slipknot, who were here two years ago…”

This comes after Foo Fighters canceled their scheduled September appearance at Connecticut’s Soundside Festival. No reason was given for the cancelation, but the news arrived two weeks after Dave Grohl issued a public statement admitting to fathering a child outside of his marriage.