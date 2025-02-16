Back in 1994, Nirvana disbanded following the tragic suicide of its lead singer and guitarist Kurt Cobain. Recently, the band’s surviving members (Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic, and Pat Smear) have treated supporters to a series of special performances.

Yesterday (February 14), Nirvana came together for a surprise set at SNL 50: The Homecoming Concert during which Post Malone joined as their special guest. Together, the musicians delivered a fiery performance of “Smells Like Teen Spirit” (viewable here).

Users across X (formerly Twitter) has praised the performance.

“This literally brought tears to my eyes,” wrote one user.

“Fun to see David Grohl & Pat Schmear in action again✨,” chimed another.

Other commended Post Malone for stepping into such legendary shoes.

“It was good brought me a lot of joy, of course [Post Malone’s] not Kurt I still miss him,” wrote one user.

“Nirvana should tour. ‘Nirvana and friends’ and just get artists to cover different songs. No one will ever replace Kurt, but I think the fans would enjoy a world tour to see 75% of the original band,” added another.