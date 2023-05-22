Foo Fighters are in a transitional period, so a lot of new things are happening for Dave Grohl and company. They have a new album, But Here We Are, on the way (their first since the death of Taylor Hawkins). They delivered the Foo Fighters: Preparing Music For Concerts livestream event this past weekend, where they introduced Josh Freese as their new touring drummer. Also during that performance, they debuted a new song, “Nothing At All.”

The song has a bit of a slinky groove to it in the verses before ramping up the rock intensity for an in-your-face chorus. Grohl starts the song, “I’ve been meaning to tell you / I’ve been out of my head / Put my arm on your doorstep / Get you out of my bed / Maybe I’m delusional / Is that so unusual?”

Press materials previously said of the upcoming album, “But Here We Are is in nearly equal measure the 11th Foo Fighters album and the first chapter of the band’s new life. Sonically channelling the naiveté of Foo Fighters’ 1995 debut, informed by decades of maturity and depth, But Here We Are is the sound of brothers finding refuge in the music that brought them together in the first place 28 years ago, a process that was as therapeutic as it was about a continuation of life.”

Watch Foo Fighters perform “Nothing At All” above.

But Here We Are is out 6/2 via Roswell Records/RCA Records. Find more information here.