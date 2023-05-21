Foo Fighters’ Quest To Find A New Live Drummer Has Come To An End

Foo Fighters’ quest to find a new drummer has come to an end. On Sunday, May 21, during their pre-tour live stream, Foo Fighters: Preparing Music For Concerts, the band shared the news that Josh Freese is their new live drummer.

After the tragic death of the group’s beloved drummer, Taylor Hawkins, fans of the band were interested to see how the Foo Fighters would adjust. Back in March, there was talk that Pearl Jam’s Matt Cameron would step up to the plate. Alas, he quickly shot down the rumor. However, now that it has been revealed that Freese would be joining the musicians as their live drummer, this seems like a much better fit.

Jokingly nicknamed the “King Of Replacements” by some music fans, Freese has a history of stepping in for fellow rockers. In the past, he’s played with the Vandals, Devo, Nine Inch Nails, and Sting, to name a few.

After releasing a comedic skit featuring Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, Tool’s Danny Carey, and Tommy Lee of Mötley Crüe, supporters were surprised to find that the position was ultimately filled by Freese.

The band’s calendar is filled to the brim with tour dates and music festival appearances around the world.