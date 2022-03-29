After the staggering and unexpected loss of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins last weekend, at age 50, the band has understandably decided to cancel all their upcoming planned performances and tour dates. News first broke regarding Hawkins’ untimely death via the Foo Fighters’ own statement, but an outpouring of support following the news has included tributes from the likes of Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, and so many more in the music community who were touched by this incredible man.

While the band begins to mourn and process the loss of their colleague and friend, it makes sense that trying to continue on tour without him would be too difficult. They officially updated fans today on the status of their live shows, sharing the following statement: “It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins. We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together. With Love, Foo Fighters.”

Rest in peace, Taylor.