Foo Fighters will embark on a mini-tour this summer, performing three shows in various American cities. The news arrives today (February 28), and Citi cardholding fans can purchase tickets beginning now.

Last New Year’s Eve, Foo Fighters reflected on 2022 via Instagram, noting the tragic loss of their band’s drummer, Taylor Hawkins. They promised fans that they would see more of the band this year.

“Foo Fighters were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life,” the band said. “And for the past 27 years, our fans have built a worldwide community, a devoted support system that has helped us all get through the darkest of times together. A place to share our joy and our pain, our hopes and fears, and to join in a chorus of life together through music. Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were, — and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward.”

General sales for the three shows will begin Friday, March 3, at 10 a.m. EST. Fans can purchase pre-sale and general on-sale tickets here.

You can see the list of dates below.

05/24 — Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

06/14 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

06/16 — Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre