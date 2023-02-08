After the tragic death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, the future of Foo Fighters was unclear. At the end of 2022, though, the band indicated they would be moving on without Hawkins, writing in a message shared on social media, “Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were — and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a very different band going forward.” That message concluded, “We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you. And we know that when we see you again — and we will soon — he’ll be there in spirit with all of us every night.”

Now, as MusicRadar notes, it appears that “soon” really is soon: Radio X DJ Chris Moyles seems to have accidentally let slip that Dave Grohl and company have a new album set to drop in the coming weeks.

While on the air on February 7, after playing the band’s “Walk,” Moyles said, “Oh, I love that song so much: Foo Fighters, and ‘Walk.’ They’ve got a new album coming out in, uh, March, Foo Fighters, which I’m very much looking forward to.”

New Foo Fighters album being released next month apparently pic.twitter.com/7SVgbiWXrH — Foo Fighters UK (@FooFightersUK) February 7, 2023

No official announcements about new Foo Fighters music have been made. Furthermore, at the moment, it’s unclear how or if Foo Fighters have decided to replace Hawkins.