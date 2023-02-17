On February 17, 1972, Taylor Hawkins, best known for his time as the drummer of Foo Fighters, was born. Tragically, though, he died nearly a year ago on March 25, 2022. Today would have been his 51st birthday, and Foo Fighters marked the occasion with a brief but sad post.

Sharing a black-and-white photo of Hawkins on social media this morning, the band wrote simply, “Miss you so much.”

This comes after the band wrote about Hawkins in a message shared at the end of 2022, which reads in part, “As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known, we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us. […] Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were — and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a very different band going forward.”

That post sparked fan speculation about who should be Foo Fighters’ drummer going forward. Some drummers who were mentioned most frequently included Josh Freese (an experienced touring/session drummer who’s currently a member of Devo and The Vandals), Rufus Taylor (son of Queen’s Roger Taylor and member of The Darkness), and Grohl himself.