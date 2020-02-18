Foo Fighters’ self-titled debut album came out in 1995, and since that was 25 years ago now, the group is celebrating. Dave Grohl and company are set to mark the occasion with a “Van Tour,” on which the band will revisit areas in which they performed during their debut tour back in ’95.

ARE YOU READY???

Join the Foos in commemorating their 25th anniversary by revisiting stops along their 1995 tour! IN THE ROUND! 🤘 Pre-sale begins TODAY at 12pm ET – the password is hitting your inboxes now!https://t.co/xEHr7wQ2rc#FF25 pic.twitter.com/FXEKwspqRV — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) February 18, 2020

The announced concerts are all arena shows, but a press release suggests some club shows could be worked in the mix. The release notes that the tour will take place “in arenas this time, because aside from many of those clubs on that 1995 trek having since ceased to exist, squeezing a 2020 FF show into the few that are still around would just be too insane… or would it? Stay tuned for the answer to that question. Or answers…”

Additionally, each performance will be preceded by a preview of Grohl’s What Drives Us documentary, which looks at the life of bands touring in vans and features interviews with members of The Beatles, Dead Kennedys, Metallica, and others.

Find the list of tour dates below.

04/12 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

04/14 — Albuquerque, NM @ Santa Ana Star Center

04/16 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

04/18 — Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

04/20 — Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

05/10 — Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

05/12 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

05/14 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

05/18 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Arena

05/20 — Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre