Boston Calling teased its 2020 lineup back in November by revealing that Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers are going to be two of the headliners. The full lineup was set to be revealed in January (aka the current month that is almost over), and sure enough, the complete Boston Calling lineup has arrived. The third headliner is another veteran rock band: Rage Against The Machine.
The 2020 Boston Calling Lineup! Three day passes available now! https://t.co/r9KKRDaPCY pic.twitter.com/Qk8qcdFsCV
— Boston Calling (@bostoncalling) January 28, 2020
Aside from that, the rest of the poster is filled out by Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit, Brittany Howard, Noname, Sharon Van Etten, Run The Jewels, Jay Som, The 1975, Liam Gallagher, Phoebe Bridgers, and others.
Find the full day-by-day Boston Calling 2020 lineup below.
Friday, May 22
Foo Fighters
Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit
Brittany Howard
Noname
The Struts
Sharon Van Etten
Pup
Andrew W.K.
Iann Dior
The Districts
Brutus
Pony Bradshaw
The Sheila Divine
DJs
Liz Ladoux
DJ Knife & DJ Joshua Carl
Bearly Yvng (Big Bear & YVNG PAVL)
DJ Ryan Brown
Comedians
Alingon Mitra
Will Smalley
Sam Ike
Emily Ruskowski
Shawn Carter
Drew Dunn
Katie Que
Saturday, May 23
Rage Against The Machine
Run The Jewels
Banks
Koffee
Pink Sweats
Dave
Orville Peck
RJD2
Jay Som
Girl In Red
Phony Ppl
Dreamers
Camp Blood
DJs
DJ Frank White
BREK.ONE
DJ J-Wall
DJ Guru Sanaal
Comedians
Orlando Baxter
Andrew Mayer
Al Park
Katlin McFee
Peter Martin
J Smitty
Sunday, May 24
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The 1975
Liam Gallagher
Angels & Airwaves
LP
Phoebe Bridgers
Dinosaur Jr.
PVRIS
Beabadoobee
Jack Harlow
Mew
Djo
Cliff Notez
DJs
DJ 7L
DJ RM
ReaL P
DJ Slick Vick
Comedians
Lamont Price
Hanna Evensen
Sean Sullivan
Jason Cordova
Will Noonan
Tooky Kavanagh
