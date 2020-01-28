Boston Calling teased its 2020 lineup back in November by revealing that Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers are going to be two of the headliners. The full lineup was set to be revealed in January (aka the current month that is almost over), and sure enough, the complete Boston Calling lineup has arrived. The third headliner is another veteran rock band: Rage Against The Machine.

The 2020 Boston Calling Lineup! Three day passes available now! https://t.co/r9KKRDaPCY pic.twitter.com/Qk8qcdFsCV — Boston Calling (@bostoncalling) January 28, 2020

Aside from that, the rest of the poster is filled out by Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit, Brittany Howard, Noname, Sharon Van Etten, Run The Jewels, Jay Som, The 1975, Liam Gallagher, Phoebe Bridgers, and others.

Find the full day-by-day Boston Calling 2020 lineup below.

Friday, May 22

Foo Fighters

Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit

Brittany Howard

Noname

The Struts

Sharon Van Etten

Pup

Andrew W.K.

Iann Dior

The Districts

Brutus

Pony Bradshaw

The Sheila Divine

DJs

Liz Ladoux

DJ Knife & DJ Joshua Carl

Bearly Yvng (Big Bear & YVNG PAVL)

DJ Ryan Brown

Comedians

Alingon Mitra

Will Smalley

Sam Ike

Emily Ruskowski

Shawn Carter

Drew Dunn

Katie Que

Saturday, May 23

Rage Against The Machine

Run The Jewels

Banks

Koffee

Pink Sweats

Dave

Orville Peck

RJD2

Jay Som

Girl In Red

Phony Ppl

Dreamers

Camp Blood

DJs

DJ Frank White

BREK.ONE

DJ J-Wall

DJ Guru Sanaal

Comedians

Orlando Baxter

Andrew Mayer

Al Park

Katlin McFee

Peter Martin

J Smitty

Sunday, May 24

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The 1975

Liam Gallagher

Angels & Airwaves

LP

Phoebe Bridgers

Dinosaur Jr.

PVRIS

Beabadoobee

Jack Harlow

Mew

Djo

Cliff Notez

DJs

DJ 7L

DJ RM

ReaL P

DJ Slick Vick

Comedians

Lamont Price

Hanna Evensen

Sean Sullivan

Jason Cordova

Will Noonan

Tooky Kavanagh

