Foxing have released an impressive new video today for the title track of their forthcoming album, Draw Down The Moon. Starring Tony Award-winning actor André De Shields, the clip actually uses the set from St. Louis’ recent Shakespeare In The Park production of King Lear, which also starred De Shields.

Prior to this, the alt-emo luminaries have released album singles “Go Down Together,” “If I Believed In Love,” “Where The Lightning Strikes Twice,” and “Speak With The Dead,” the latter of which featuring indie experimentalists Why?.

Their fourth full length is “about the idea of your cosmic significance,” said the band’s Conor Murphy in a statement when the album was announced. “The way you feel like a tiny speck in the grand scheme of the universe, that’s a feeling everybody has. You can get lost thinking about how small you are. Draw Down The Moon explores how our connections to people and places and ideas are what binds us to the universe and reality.”

Press materials also noted that the band worked on the album in their St. Louis studio with guitarist Eric Hudson producing. Finally, the St. Louis outfit is releasing an upcoming concert film, Draw Down The Moon In St. Louis, which will air on August 6 at 6 p.m. PT. (Grab your tickets here.)

Draw Down The Moon is out 8/6 via Grand Paradise. Pre-order it here.