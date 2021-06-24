Foxing’s ‘If I Believed In Love’ Is A Dynamic New Album Preview

Traditionally, Foxing have leaned emo, but as evidenced by recent singles, they’re broadening their genre horizons on their upcoming album, Draw Down The Moon. Following in that philosophy is today’s new song, “If I Believed In Love.” The track is carried by synth hits and a drum machine beat, which start the song out calmly before it explodes into a more exuberant second half.
The band’s Conor Murphy previously said of the album, “It’s about the idea of your cosmic significance. The way you feel like a tiny speck in the grand scheme of the universe, that’s a feeling everybody has. You can get lost thinking about how small you are. Draw Down The Moon explores how our connections to people and places and ideas are what binds us to the universe and reality.”
Listen to “If I Believed In Love” above. The group also announced a couple days ago that they will be supporting Manchester Orchestra on their 2021 and 2022 tour dates, so find those below.
10/05/2021 — Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey
10/06/2021 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
10/08/2021 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
10/09/2021 — Fort Lauderdale,FL @ Revolution Live
10/10/2021 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
10/12/2021 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
10/13/2021 — Richmond, VA @ The National
10/15/2021 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
10/16/2021 — Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head Live
10/18/2021 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues
10/19/2021 — Portland, ME @ State Theater
10/21/2021 — New York, NY @ The Hammerstein Ballroom
11/16/2021 — Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
11/17/2021 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
11/18/2021 — Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theater
11/19/2021 — Atlanta GA @ Manchester Orchestra’s The Stuffing at Fox Theatre
02/16/2022 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
02/17/2022 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
02/18/2022 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater
02/19/2022 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
02/21/2022 — Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theater
02/22/2022 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
02/23/2022 — Seattle, WA @ Moore Theater
02/25/2022 — Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theater
02/26/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
02/27/2022 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
03/01/2022 — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
03/02/2022 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
03/04/2022 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s
03/05/2022 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
03/06/2022 — Omaha, NE @ The Admiral
03/08/2022 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
03/09/2022 — Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre
03/11/2022 — Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
03/12/2022 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
03/13/2022 — Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Riverworks
03/15/2022 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
03/16/2022 — Montréal, QC @ Corona Theatre
Draw Down The Moon is out 8/6 via Grand Paradise. Pre-order it here.