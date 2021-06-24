Foxing’s ‘If I Believed In Love’ Is A Dynamic New Album Preview

Traditionally, Foxing have leaned emo, but as evidenced by recent singles, they’re broadening their genre horizons on their upcoming album, Draw Down The Moon. Following in that philosophy is today’s new song, “If I Believed In Love.” The track is carried by synth hits and a drum machine beat, which start the song out calmly before it explodes into a more exuberant second half.

The band’s Conor Murphy previously said of the album, “It’s about the idea of your cosmic significance. The way you feel like a tiny speck in the grand scheme of the universe, that’s a feeling everybody has. You can get lost thinking about how small you are. Draw Down The Moon explores how our connections to people and places and ideas are what binds us to the universe and reality.”

Listen to “If I Believed In Love” above. The group also announced a couple days ago that they will be supporting Manchester Orchestra on their 2021 and 2022 tour dates, so find those below.

Draw Down The Moon is out 8/6 via Grand Paradise. Pre-order it here.