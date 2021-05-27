Foxing have built their brand clearly in the realm of emo-leaning music, but it appears they’re changing that for their next era. Today, they announced an album called Drawn Down The Moon (which is out August 6), which they preceded with “Go Down Together,” which was basically straight-up pop. Now they’re back with a new single called “Where The Lightning Strikes Twice,” and in recent years, only Brandon Flowers and company have made songs that are as The Killers-esque as this one.

The band’s Conor Murphy says of the album, “It’s about the idea of your cosmic significance. The way you feel like a tiny speck in the grand scheme of the universe, that’s a feeling everybody has. You can get lost thinking about how small you are. Draw Down The Moon explores how our connections to people and places and ideas are what binds us to the universe and reality.”

Press materials also note that the band worked on the album in their St. Louis studio with guitarist Eric Hudson producing. They eventually found their way to Georgia, where they spend a few weeks working on the album with members of Manchester Orchestra.

Listen to “Where The Lightning Strikes Twice.” Below, find the Draw Down The Moon art and tracklist.

1. “737”

2. “Go Down Together”

3. “Beacons”

4. “Draw Down The Moon”

5. “Where The Lightning Strikes Twice”

6. “Bialystok”

7. “At Least We Found The Floor”

8. “Cold Blooded”

9. “If I Believed In Love”

10. “Speak With The Dead” Feat. WHY?

Draw Down The Moon is out 8/6 via Grand Paradise. Pre-order it here.