What’s the difference between belief and faith? It’s a big question, and one Chicago-based band Fran grapples with on their sophomore album. Online theology classes taken during lockdown led lead singer Maria Jacobson to ask questions about belief systems and how things like social media, relationships, and capitalism relate to religion.

Finding a home for her religious and worldly ruminations, Fran created Leaving an 11-track album that’s a kaleidoscope of grounding moments, existential outbursts, and personal anecdotes underscored by Jacobson’s arresting vocals lying somewhere in between Weyes Blood and Jessica Pratt.

To celebrate the impending release of Leaving, Jacobson sits down with Uproxx to talk Nina Simone, astrology, and a Steely Dan drag show in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Here’s six: sexy rock you can cry to.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

I would love it if people were like, “despite how unrecognizable life has become in the past 30 years, Fran reminds me what it’s like to be a human.”

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

Chicago always, but we have had some really great shows in Atlanta! I love playing there.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

I think my close friends, specifically Marlee and Tony. They are the ones who I sent my earliest voice memos to of my earliest songs and they were like, this is great, we want more! You need that kind of encouragement and reassurance when you’re first starting out. I wouldn’t still be doing this if it weren’t for their kind and careful listening. The first Fran fans!

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

Grand Tetons National Park. We went on a gorgeous hike up into the snowy part and then came back down and grilled steaks and veggies on a tiny grill with boxed rice pilaf and whiskey.

What album do you know every word to?

Compare And Despair by Youbet.

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

The Cranberries at the Riviera in 2009.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

A suit so everyone knows you came to work today.

Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

weteggs on Instagram, and more recently, sleepyeller.

What’s your most frequently played song in the van on tour?

I’m not sure, but I do remember one time that one of my bandmates got rather drunk after our show and insisted on playing Philip Glass on the way to the Airbnb. A strange and hilarious choice for a quick car ride at the end of the night.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

“brandi glanville boyfriend 2023” iykyk

What album makes for the perfect gift?

I just gave my brother in law Little Girl Blue by Nina Simone which I think is a great gift for anyone. It’s one of my favorite albums. I also could sing along with it front to back.