Frankie Cosmos had just a short break between their last two albums: 2018’s Vessel was quickly followed by 2019’s Close It Quietly. Both of those projects were well received and now they group is looking for another hit: Their new album, Inner World Peace, is set to drop on October 21. Today also brings the lead single “One Year Stand,” a patient and lush tune.

Director Eliza Lu Doyle says of the visual, “We conceived of the setting for the video as a cross between a diorama and an empty arena stage. To me, the interaction between Greta and the camera is almost like an act of faith — a reach toward an absent audience. We wanted to channel the pleasure of half-performing for that imaginary gaze.”

The band’s Greta Kline also notes, “This music video was created with my best friend Eliza, who makes video and performance art. It feels like an encapsulation of the record in that it’s strange and vast while also being contained and interior. Clowning and playing are a huge part of collaborating for me and Eliza. We wanted to perform a dance without dancing — the kind of movements you fall into in private, banal moments, playing without even realizing. Choreographing together felt like we were in 6th grade again, all id and giggles. The album and the video were made in these environments of love and pleasure.”

Of the album, Kline says:

“To me, the album is about perception. It’s about the question of ‘who am I?’ and whether or not the answer matters. It’s about quantum time, the possibilities of invisible worlds. The album is about finding myself floating in a new context. A teenager again, living with my parents. An adult, choosing to live with my family in an act of love. Time propelled us forward, aged us, and also froze. If you don’t leave the house, who are you to the world? Can you take the person you discover there out with you?”

Watch the “One Year Stand” video above and find the Inner World Peace art and tracklist below.

1. “Abigail”

2. “Aftershook”

3. “Fruit Stand”

4. “Magnetic Personality”

5. “Wayne”

6. “Sky Magnet”

7. “A Work Call”

8. “Empty Head”

9. “Fragments”

10. “Prolonging Babyhood”

11. “One Year Stand”

12. “FOOF”

13. “Street View”

14. “Spare The Guitar”

15. “Heed The Call”

Inner World Peace is out 10/21 via Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.