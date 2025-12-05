Fred Again.. And Blanco Unite For The Uplifting New Single ‘Solo’

Fred Again.. is now well into his new series of USB drops, and the latest arrived today (December 5): “Solo,” which is not a solo track but is an uplifting number featuring Blanco.

On Instagram, Fred wrote of the song:

“i really love how people all hear this song differently. like everyone ive played it to seems to find a sort of different feeling inside of it. blancos words are really powerful but then the chords sorta fight them with positivity and the drums and bass alone are sorta colder feeling – i love it when people take different things from songs the poll thing is

One by me

One by tones

One by loose

about how it makes us feel.”

As for Fred’s next performance, that’ll be tonight at San Francisco’s “Cow Palace,” alongside Hamdi, Oppidan and bad juuju b3b Clearcast b3b Vertigo.

In another recent post, he shared photos and videos of a special USB drive made for the tour, writing, “we made this beautiful handmade 128gb usb for the tour wit our friend will who is a jeweller (@willsharpjewellery ). and now we have made many more for everyone who is asking about them!! […] we realllyyy wanted to try n find a way of making USB’s that still felt sorta natural and organic and human somehow. and i mean look at the way their made! its a very beautiful thing. and i also always want one on a chain because i alwayyssss lose mine. theres a lil summin ive left on the usbs too.”

Listen to “Solo” above.