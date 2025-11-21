It’s now been two months since Fred Again.. announced his new batch of USB songs. Given that he promised this rollout would extend over the course of ten weeks, we’re approaching the end. As we hit the final stretch, this week’s new song is “Winny,” in collaboration with Sammy Virji and Winny.

In a recent post, Fred addressed how his output during this stretch has often consisted of more than the promised one song per week, writing, “i know we’re on more than 1 song a week right now and i absolutely dont care. in fact i do care, very much. i actually am loving the way this is feeling. It feels alive. And things are happening naturally and feeling good so im going wit them. Kaythankubye.”

Fred also posted recently about how dealing with fame has been going, saying, “yes 1 hundreedddd percent theres a lot of super weird pressures that sometimes come with it that im really very new to navigating really and can get super overhwhelmed by. and id hate to accidentally be one of those ppl whos presenting things as more shiny than they are ykno. cos sometimes i really dont feel shiny at aaaall! i think part of it is obviusly jus like if im sad or feeling whatever else, those are often not the moments where im like ‘oh sick i should film this! that would go hard.'”

Listen to “Winny” above.