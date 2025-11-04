Fred Again.. is a machine as he’s in the midst of touring the world and gradually unveiling his new batch of USB songs. It feels like there’s a new track from him every day, so unsurprisingly, here’s another fresh one, the just-released “Talk Of The Town.”

For this one, Fred teamed up with Sammy Virji and Reggie. It apparently came together very quickly: On Instagram, Fred wrote of the song:

“some songs i work on take months or even years for me to feel happy with them, this is one of those ones that was about 27 minutes. basically 3 elements and they jus felt good from the jump and didnt stop feeling good so here we are!”

Fred also recently posted about how dealing with fame has been as of late, saying, “yes 1 hundreedddd percent theres a lot of super weird pressures that sometimes come with it that im really very new to navigating really and can get super overhwhelmed by. and id hate to accidentally be one of those ppl whos presenting things as more shiny than they are ykno. cos sometimes i really dont feel shiny at aaaall! i think part of it is obviusly jus like if im sad or feeling whatever else, those are often not the moments where im like ‘oh sick i should film this! that would go hard.'”

Listen to “Talk Of The Town” above.