Fred Again.. continued his ongoing USB series of song drops today (November 28) with not one, but two new songs: “Icey” and “Feisty,” both of which feature BIA.

On Instagram, Fred offered a cool one-minute behind-the-scenes video of the making of “Icey.” Specifically, the video focuses on the percussion and how Fred made them simply. He begins by using his hands and wrists to bang out a rhythm on the table. He then adds sounds like a marker clinking against a glass and rubbing two markerboard erasers together.

In a recent post, Fred discussed how his recent output has often been more than one song per week, writing, “i know we’re on more than 1 song a week right now and i absolutely dont care. in fact i do care, very much. i actually am loving the way this is feeling. It feels alive. And things are happening naturally and feeling good so im going wit them. Kaythankubye.”

He also posted recently about dealing with fame, saying, “yes 1 hundreedddd percent theres a lot of super weird pressures that sometimes come with it that im really very new to navigating really and can get super overhwhelmed by. and id hate to accidentally be one of those ppl whos presenting things as more shiny than they are ykno. cos sometimes i really dont feel shiny at aaaall! i think part of it is obviusly jus like if im sad or feeling whatever else, those are often not the moments where im like ‘oh sick i should film this! that would go hard.'”

Listen to “Winny” above.