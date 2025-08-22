Skepta entered the Fred Again..-iverse back in June with “Victory Lap.” Then, Fred kept releasing new version after new version of the song.

They appear to have left “Victory Lap” behind for at least the moment, as today (August 22), the two have moved onto a new collaboration, “Back 2 Back.” The tune sees Skepta plying his signature flow over some bass-forward production from Fred.

Meanwhile, Skepta was recently involved in some transatlantic rap beef. He sparked it by pitting a bunch of American and UK rappers against each other on X/Twitter. In response to a user writing “Ngl I don’t see any UK rapper winning UK rap level is DEADDDDDD,” Skepta wrote, “The average American rapper don’t even listen to UK rappers, but we’ve listen to them (for years) and that is exactly why the UK can’t lose.” Joyner Lucas then offered to represent the US and go up against Skepta and the two ended up trading disses back and forth.

Listen to “Back 2 Back” above and find Fred’s upcoming tour dates below.