“Victory Lap,” the new single from Fred Again.. and PlaqueBoyMax, has already gone through a couple of transformations since its original June release. Back then, it featured a verse from Skepta, rapping over an interpolation of Doechii and Rico Nasty’s “Swamp B*tches.” But early this month, the duo dropped a second version, which featured Denzel Curry, following up two weeks later with a third version adding Hanumankind.

Today, we get the fourth “Victory Lap,” adding another buzzy alt-rapper in the form of Texas rapper That Mexican OT. Like the rappers before him, TMOT contributes a boastful verse, quipping, “Gangsta Mexican, feelin’ like I’m a cholo / Heavy and sexy, just like Moto Moto.” The continuing evolution of the project means he might not end up being the last addition, and it’s exciting to speculate who Fred and Max will tap to join in the fun.

In fact, it’s not just exciting — it might very well be productive. Many of the additions to the track were suggested in the chat of Fred and Max’s live stream documenting the original’s creation, which you can check out below. So, some of the other names that have been suggested just might make their way to a future version of “Victory Lap.” In the meantime, though, you can listen to the collected contributors on “Victory Lap Four” above.