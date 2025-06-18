Towards the end of 2024, Fred Again.. unveiled a pair of new songs, “Light Dark Light” and “Little Mystery.” We haven’t heard from him since this year, although he was spotted in the studio with Sekou and Justin Bieber a few months ago. Those aren’t the only folks he’s been working with lately, it turns out: Yesterday (June 17), Fred shared “Victory Lap,” a new song with Skepta and PlaqueBoyMax. The tune also samples a Doechii verse from her and Rico Nasty’s song “Swamp B*tches.”

The trio released the track after premiering it on Twitch and after an impromptu pop-up rave in Brooklyn, which was livestreamed on Fred’s Twitch channel.

This comes almost exactly a year after Fred’s first stadium show, at the LA Memorial Coliseum. He also embarked on the Places We’ve Never Been Tour last year, in support of his latest project, Ten Days.

Listen to “Victory Lap” above and find both Fred and Skepta’s upcoming tour dates below.