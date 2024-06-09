For Fred Again.. dreams really do come true. The “Leavemealone” musician has tirelessly been performing at gigs across the world. From a bicoastal residency run to festival appearances at Coachella and III Points. He even squeezed in a NPR Tiny Desk Concert. But it was all with one major goal in mind — eventually playing in a stadium.

Today (June 9), Fred Again.. revealed that his jet-setting has all paid off. With a suspense video shared to X (formerly Twitter), Fred Again.. announced his first ever stadium show will take place on June 14 at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

“LA Memorial Coliseum,” he wrote. “Our first stadium! We been working on this for monthsssss, and it’s definitely the maddest live show we’ve ever tried to do so far.”

this friday LA Memorial Coliseum Our first stadium! We been working on this for monthsssss and its definitely the maddest live show we’ve ever tried to do so far. Sign up for pre sale

Tickets are on sale on monday Pre sale 10am PST

General sale 1pm PST… pic.twitter.com/qNYo1vtUdd — Fred again.. (@fredagainagain1) June 9, 2024

Fred Again.. has played plenty of gigs in Los Angeles and the surrounding areas. But none at this scale, centered solely around him.

Details surrounding the show such as confirmed special guests, cost, and more haven’t been revealed. However, the producer was sure to share the on sale information for the concert set to take over LA Memorial Coliseum.

In order to secure tickets, fans are encouraged to sign up for the presale with either a phone number or email address. Fred Again..’s official presale is scheduled for tomorrow, Monday, June 10 at 10 a.m. Pacific. Based on availability, a general sale will follow at 1 p.m. Pacific. Find more information here.