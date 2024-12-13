Fred Again.. dropped his latest album, Ten Days, in September, but he still had a couple more things he wanted to put into the world before 2024 ended: Today (December 13), he has shared Two More Days, a two-track release featuring “Light Dark Light” and “Little Mystery.”

Fred says, “(little mystery).. sorta started the 10 days chapter. so it felt right to me that this is the last song i put out from that chapter.”

The song is a reinterpretation of Angie McMahon’s “Making It Through,” from her 2023 album Light, Dark, Light Again. She previously said of the song, “Just as feelings and experiences should continue to rise and fall and ebb and flow, I think the message on this song is that everything we feel is beautiful, and also difficult, and also as it should be.”

This is a bit of a reunion for Fred and McMahon, as he previously sampled her on 2021’s “Angie (I’ve Been Lost).” Earlier this year, Fred called her “one of my favourite singers ever.”

“Little Mystery,” meanwhile, is an homage to John Martyn’s “Sweet Little Mastery.” Fans know this one already, as Fred teased it during his “Studio Live 3” broadcast in 2022.

Listen to “Light Dark Light” and “Little Mystery” above.