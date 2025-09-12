It might be a little hard to believe, but despite having or appearing on multiple Platinum-certified hits, Massachusetts rapper BIA still hasn’t released her debut album yet. That’ll change on October 10th, when she’ll release her official debut Bianca on Epic Records.

For new single “Dade,” BIA teams up with Memphis rapper Key Glock for a short but effective boastful anthem. As only befits a collaboration with a Memphis rising star, BIA borrows a bit of Memphis legend Project Pat’s flow for her verse, adding yet another layer to her multifaceted style.

The single is her third of the year, following “We On Go,” released in May, and “One Thing,” which landed in July. The former track ended up on the Madden NFL 26 soundtrack; BIA also performed it at both the NCAA’s Women’s Final Four and WNBA All-Star Weekend.

Prior to Bianca, BIA has released three EPs: Nice Girls Finish Last: Cuidado in 2018 (her only release for RCA), For Certain in 2020 (featuring “Whole Lotta Money,” her biggest individual hit to date), and Really Her in 2023. In 2024, BIA most notably joined the rap beef free-for-all, engaging in a brief back and forth with Cardi B before dropping collabs with JID, Flau’jae, Lil Yachty and DDG.

Listen to BIA’s new single, “Dade” featuring Key Glock, above.

Bianca is due 10/10 via Epic Records. You can find more info here.