Future Islands’ last three albums have come about three years apart, and since The Far Field came out in 2017, if the group keeps up that rate, they’re due for a new release this year (especially after debuting a bunch of new material at a 2019 concert). Sure enough, they will be releasing an album in 2020, as they announced today that As Long As You Are drops on October 9.

The announcement is also accompanied by a video for the new single “Thrill,” a more slow-burning and emotional number than the single that preceded it, “For Sure.” The video is just a close-up shot of Samuel T. Herring singing the song in front of a plain white wall, which is honestly enough thanks to Herring having one of the most emotive faces in music.

Additionally, on the day the album comes out, the group will be livestreaming a “very special” show from their Baltimore hometown.

Watch the “Thrill” video above, and find the As Long As You Are art and tracklist below.

01. “Glada”

02. “For Sure”

03. “Born In A War”

04. “I Knew You”

05. “City’s Face”

06. “Waking”

07. “The Painter”

08. “Plastic Beach”

09. “Moonlight”

10. “Thrill”

11. “Hit The Coast”

As Long As You Are is out 10/9 via 4AD.