It’s been three years since Baltimore synth-pop outfit Future Islands shared their last album, The Far Field. Now, the group is signaling the beginning of a new era with their lush new single “For Sure.”

Directed by Samuel Jerome Mason, the “For Sure” visual is a journey through a post-apocalyptic world. But their idea of the future isn’t as dreary as many may believe. The visual is touched with natural scenery amid crumbling infrastructure.

“For Sure” is the first track released from Future Islands in years, but other members have since shared solo music. Just last month, bassist William Cashion debuted an ambient album under his own name, titled Postcard Music. Future Islands vocalist Samuel T. Herring has also been fairly prolific. Along with guest featuring on a few singles from BadBadNotGood, Herring continues to rap under the moniker Hemlock Ernst. Herring teamed up with Madlib in 2015 to form the project Trouble Knows Me and last October, the musician released his rap album, Back At The House.

As of now, “For Sure” is a standalone single. But seeing as the band debuted seven new songs at a Northampton, Massachusetts show last September, an album announcement could arrive shortly.

Watch Future Islands’ “For Sure” video above.