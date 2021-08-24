Buzzy Brooklyn DIY-ers Geese have announced that their debut album, Projector, is imminent. Arriving in October, Projector features both the previously released “Disco” and a new single that the band has shared today, an upbeat banger called “Low Era.” Check it out above, and have a look at the album tracklist below.

“We had been trying to get everything to sound super heavy, creepy crawly, and complicated, really because that’s all we knew how to do,” the band said in a release of “Low Era.” “Four-on-the-floor songs like ‘Low Era’ had felt a little like poison to us for a while, until we consciously tried to challenge ourselves to write something more danceable. Once we stopped enforcing certain boundaries, it ended up working out without us expecting it to, and even ushered in this psychedelic 3-D element that ends up appearing throughout the album.

We like the idea of confusing the listener a little, and trying to make every song a counteraction to the last, pinballing between catchy and complicated, fast and slow. ‘Low Era’ is one end of that spectrum, and ultimately broadened the scope of songs we thought we could make.”

Projector Tracklist

1. “Rain Dance”

2. “Low Era”

3. “Fantasies / Survival”

4. “First World Warrior”

5. “Disco”

6. “Projector”

7. “Exploding House”

8. “Bottle”

9. “Opportunity Is Knocking”

Check out “Low Era” above. Projector drops 10/29 digitally and gets a physical release on 12/3 via Partisan/Play It Again Sam. Pre-order it here.