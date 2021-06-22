Geese Flex Their DIY Sound With The Rowdy Debut Single ‘Disco’

Brooklyn-based five-piece group Geese are breaking out on the post-punk scene as the newest signees of Partisan Records. Joining the likes of Idles, Fontaines DC, and Laura Marling on the label’s roaster, Geese showcase their DIY sensibilities with the rowdy debut single “Disco.”

The band, comprised of a group of 18-year-old longtime friends, first began as a basement project. They started recording their music on mic stands held up by sneakers and old blankets draped over their amps. Their debut track “Disco” reflects their home made style, combining disorienting riffs and droning chords to capture a cutting edge post-punk sound.

About the track, Geese note that “Disco” was born out of organized chaos:

“‘Disco’ was our first big step forward as a band. It’s a very urgent and restless song, which was indicative of all our headspaces at the time. ‘Disco’ has a lot of organized chaos at its core; the music, the lyrics, and even the way we recorded it all speak to a sort of manic energy we were all working through. It’s a song that sounds like it’s perpetually on the verge of collapse–and yet it always manages to keep itself together. There’s a bit of chaos in all of our songs, or a sense that they could explode at any moment. ‘Disco’ represents that the most for us: the little bit of chaos each of us carry and bring to our music.”

Listen to Geese’s debut single “Disco” above.