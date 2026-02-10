Back in December 2025, Geese stopped by the NPR offices to film an installment of the beloved Tiny Desk Concert series. Now, today (February 10), the performance has finally been shared.
As they tend to do, Geese messed with the arrangements a little is they played their three-song set of “Husbands,” “Cobra,” and “Half Real.” Cameron Winter also had some fun with the gathered audience between songs, joking, “Is this a ticketed thing or is this…? How do you guys get into this? I thought it was just NPR staffers here, I don’t know… and friends. NPR staffers don’t have this many friends, for God sakes! I’m just kidding. I’m kidding, I’m kidding! Don’t turn the cameras off.”
Not long before this performance was filmed, the band also took to another beloved live performance space, the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, and turned in a fantastic cover of “You Get What You Give” by New Radicals.
Meanwhile, in a recent impromptu airport interview, Winter was asked about what’s next for his band and he jokingly responded, “More music, more money. Indie complex is shilling us right now. Why we’ve been chosen as the, you know, sort of main product, I don’t know.”
Watch the performance above and find Geese’s upcoming tour dates below.
Geese’s 2026 Tour Dates
02/11 — Sydney, Australia @ The Metro Theatre
02/12 — Melbourne, Australia @ The Croxton Bandroom
02/13 — Melbourne, Australia @ Laneway Festival Melbourne
02/14 — Perth, Australia @ Freo.Social
02/19 — Tokyo, Japan @ Daikanyama Space Odd
02/20 — Tokyo, Tokyo @ Daikanyama Space Odd
03/06 — Paris, France @ Bataclan
03/07 — Paris, France @ La Cigale
03/08 — Brussels, Belgium @ Le Botanique Orangerie
03/09 — Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Doornroosje
03/11 — Zürich, ZH @ X-TRA
03/12 — Munich, Germany @ Backstage Werk (Backstage Kulturzentrum)
03/13 — Prague, Czechia @ Lucerna Music Bar
03/15 — Berlin, Germany @ Astra Kulturhaus
03/16 — Hamburg, HH @ Docks
03/17 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso
03/18 — Cologne, Germany @ Palladium
03/20 — Bristol, England @ The Prospect Building
03/21 — Glasgow, Scotland @ Barrowland Ballroom
03/22 — Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds
03/24 — Manchester, England @ O2 Victoria Warehouse
03/25 — London, United Kingdom @ Eventim Apollo
03/28 — Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival
04/11 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival
04/18 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival
06/04 — Barcelona, Sant Adrià de Besòs @ Primavera Sound
06/07 — New York, NY @ The Governors Ball Music Festival
06/12 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo
06/18 — Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Festival
06/21 — Greenfield, MA @ Green River Festival
07/18 — Saint Paul, MN @ Minnesota Yacht Club Festival
08/02 — Saint Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival
08/13 — Oslo, Oslo @ Øya Festival
08/14 — Gothenburg, Västra Götaland County @ Way Out West
08/15 — Copenhagen @ Syd For Solen
08/16 — Helsinki, Finland @ Flow Festival
08/19 — Milan, Italy @ Unaltrofestival
08/21 — Biddinghuizen, FL @ Lowlands Festival
08/22 — Hasselt, Belgium @ Pukkelpop
08/25 — Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom
08/26 — Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom
08/28 — Reading, Berkshire @ Reading Festival
08/29 — Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival
08/30 — Stradbally, County Laois @ Electric Picnic
09/01 — London, UK @ Troxy
09/02 — London, UK @ Troxy