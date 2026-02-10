Back in December 2025, Geese stopped by the NPR offices to film an installment of the beloved Tiny Desk Concert series. Now, today (February 10), the performance has finally been shared.

As they tend to do, Geese messed with the arrangements a little is they played their three-song set of “Husbands,” “Cobra,” and “Half Real.” Cameron Winter also had some fun with the gathered audience between songs, joking, “Is this a ticketed thing or is this…? How do you guys get into this? I thought it was just NPR staffers here, I don’t know… and friends. NPR staffers don’t have this many friends, for God sakes! I’m just kidding. I’m kidding, I’m kidding! Don’t turn the cameras off.”

Not long before this performance was filmed, the band also took to another beloved live performance space, the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, and turned in a fantastic cover of “You Get What You Give” by New Radicals.

Meanwhile, in a recent impromptu airport interview, Winter was asked about what’s next for his band and he jokingly responded, “More music, more money. Indie complex is shilling us right now. Why we’ve been chosen as the, you know, sort of main product, I don’t know.”

Watch the performance above and find Geese’s upcoming tour dates below.