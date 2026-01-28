Geese was one of 2025’s hottest bands among critics and music fans. They’ve caught the attention of their peers, too, as King Princess just covered “Au Pays Du Cocaine” in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. Her take on the track is a bit more upbeat than Geese’s original.
King Princess also chatted with BBC Radio 1 host Jack Saunders about why she chose to cover the song and she said, “That Geese song is such a lesbian anthem. I don’t know if he [Winter] meant to write such a lesbian song, but it really is quite d***-centric.” When asked why she feels that way, she quoted a lyric: “‘You can change and still choose me’… I don’t know, ask some of your lesbian friends what that means.”
She continued, “It’s such a beautiful song. It really represents what it’s like to be in love right now. A song about two people wanting freedom and wanting to be individuals, and yet are actively choosing to stay together, and that feels extremely present, but also extremely queer.”
Watch King Princess’ cover above and find Geese’s upcoming tour dates below.
Geese’s 2026 Tour Dates
01/31 — Honolulu, HI @ The Republik
02/05 — Auckland, New Zealand @ Laneway Festival
02/07 — Brisbane, Australia @ Laneway Festival
02/08 — Sydney, Australia @ Laneway Festival
02/11 — Sydney, Australia @ The Metro Theatre
02/12 — Melbourne, Australia @ The Croxton Bandroom
02/13 — Melbourne, Australia @ Laneway Festival Melbourne
02/14 — Perth, Australia @ Freo.Social
02/19 — Tokyo, Japan @ Daikanyama Space Odd
02/20 — Tokyo, Japan @ Daikanyama Space Odd
03/07 — Paris, France @ La Cigale
03/08 — Brussels, Belgium @ Le Botanique Orangerie
03/09 — Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Doornroosje
03/11 — Zürich, Switzerland @ X-TRA
03/12 — Munich, Germany @ Technikum
03/13 — Prague, Czechia @ Lucerna Music Bar
03/15 — Berlin, Germany @ Astra Kulturhaus
03/16 — Hamburg, Germany @ Docks
03/17 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso
03/18 — Cologne, Germany @ Palladium
03/20 — Bristol, England @ The Prospect Building
03/21 — Glasgow, Scotland @ Barrowland Ballroom
03/22 — Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds
03/24 — Manchester, England @ O2 Victoria Warehouse
03/25 — London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
03/28 — Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival
04/11 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival
04/18 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival
06/04 — Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound (Sant Adrià de Besòs)
06/07 — New York, NY @ The Governors Ball Music Festival
06/12 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo
06/21 — Greenfield, MA @ Green River Festival
07/18 — Saint Paul, MN @ Minnesota Yacht Club Festival
08/02 — Saint Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival
08/13 — Oslo, Norway @ Øya Festival
08/14 — Gothenburg, Sweden @ Way Out West
08/15 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Syd For Solen
08/16 — Helsinki, Finland @ Flow Festival
08/25 — Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom
08/26 — Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom
08/28 — Reading, UK @ Reading Festival
08/29 — Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival
08/30 — Stradbally, Ireland @ Electric Picnic
09/01 — London, UK @ Troxy
09/02 — London, UK @ Troxy
