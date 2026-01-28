Geese was one of 2025’s hottest bands among critics and music fans. They’ve caught the attention of their peers, too, as King Princess just covered “Au Pays Du Cocaine” in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. Her take on the track is a bit more upbeat than Geese’s original.

King Princess also chatted with BBC Radio 1 host Jack Saunders about why she chose to cover the song and she said, “That Geese song is such a lesbian anthem. I don’t know if he [Winter] meant to write such a lesbian song, but it really is quite d***-centric.” When asked why she feels that way, she quoted a lyric: “‘You can change and still choose me’… I don’t know, ask some of your lesbian friends what that means.”

She continued, “It’s such a beautiful song. It really represents what it’s like to be in love right now. A song about two people wanting freedom and wanting to be individuals, and yet are actively choosing to stay together, and that feels extremely present, but also extremely queer.”

Watch King Princess’ cover above and find Geese’s upcoming tour dates below.