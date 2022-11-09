Matty Healy The 1975 2022 Reading Festival
Results from yesterday’s (November 8) election are starting to roll in and there’s a particularly notable result down in Florida: 25-year-old Democratic candidate Maxwell Alejandro Frost (who was previously the national organizing director for March For Our Lives) won a seat in the House Of Representatives. This makes him the first Gen Z member of Congress and he plans to celebrate in a particularly Gen Z way: by seeing The 1975 in concert.

When the race was called last night, Frost tweeted, “WE WON!!!! History was made tonight. We made history for Floridians, for Gen Z, and for everyone who believes we deserve a better future. I am beyond thankful for the opportunity to represent my home in the United States Congress. #FL10.” A few hours later, he added, “I am Congressman-Elect Maxwell Alejandro Frost and I will be the first member of Generation-Z in the United States Congress. WE MADE HISTORY!!! Don’t count young people out.”

He then concluded in all caps, “I’VE BEEN CAMPAIGNING FOR OVER A YEAR THIS IS WILD!! I’M GONNA SEE @the1975 ON THURSDAY TO CELEBRATE!!!”

On Thursday (November 10), The 1975 is set to perform in Washington, DC. Frost will probably get an eye-full at the show, as so far, The 1975’s concerts have seen Matty Healy smoking, eating raw meat, and touching himself.

