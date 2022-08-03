The 1975 Announce The ‘At Their Very Best’ North American Tour

Earlier today, The 1975 released “Happiness,” the harmonic new single from their upcoming album, Being Funny In A Foreign Language. Due out on October 14th, the new album is the band’s fifth release and first since 2020’s Notes on a Conditional Form. But after canceling their 2021 tour, the band has now announced the At Their Very Best North America tour for 2022.

North America tour, 2022

Sign up for ticket pre-sale on Mondayhttps://t.co/cMcfXr5PdO pic.twitter.com/Tg3YZaFsSc — The 1975 (@the1975) August 3, 2022

The tour begins on November 3 in Uncasville, Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Arena and presses on through November and December. They’ll go West before coming back East and wrap things up on December 12th at Pittsburgh’s UPMC Events Center.

Check out The 1975’s complete 2022 North American Tour Dates below. A ticket pre-sale begins Monday, August 8 and you can sign up for it here.

11/03 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

11/04 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

11/07 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

11/09 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

11/10 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

11/12 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

11/13 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

11/15 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre

11/16 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

11/17 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

11/20 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital Festival

11/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

11/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels

11/26 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

11/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

11/29 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

12/01 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

12/02 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

12/08 – Independence, MO @ Cable Dahmer Arena

12/10 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom

12/12 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

12/16 – Newport, KY @ PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION

12/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ UPMC Events Center

Being Funny In A Foreign Language is out 10/14 on Dirty Hit.