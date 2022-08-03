The 1975 Announce The ‘At Their Very Best’ North American Tour

Earlier today, The 1975 released “Happiness,” the harmonic new single from their upcoming album, Being Funny In A Foreign Language. Due out on October 14th, the new album is the band’s fifth release and first since 2020’s Notes on a Conditional Form. But after canceling their 2021 tour, the band has now announced the At Their Very Best North America tour for 2022.
North America tour, 2022
Sign up for ticket pre-sale on Mondayhttps://t.co/cMcfXr5PdO pic.twitter.com/Tg3YZaFsSc
— The 1975 (@the1975) August 3, 2022
The tour begins on November 3 in Uncasville, Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Arena and presses on through November and December. They’ll go West before coming back East and wrap things up on December 12th at Pittsburgh’s UPMC Events Center.
Check out The 1975’s complete 2022 North American Tour Dates below. A ticket pre-sale begins Monday, August 8 and you can sign up for it here.
11/03 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
11/04 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
11/07 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
11/09 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
11/10 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
11/12 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
11/13 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
11/15 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre
11/16 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
11/17 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
11/20 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital Festival
11/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
11/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels
11/26 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
11/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
11/29 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
12/01 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
12/02 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
12/08 – Independence, MO @ Cable Dahmer Arena
12/10 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom
12/12 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
12/16 – Newport, KY @ PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION
12/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ UPMC Events Center
Being Funny In A Foreign Language is out 10/14 on Dirty Hit.