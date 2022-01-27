Glaive turned some heads last year with his All Dogs Go To Heaven EP, which is impressive considering his age: He just turned 17 a week ago, on January 20. To mark the occasion, he announced Old Dog, New Tricks, a deluxe edition of All Dogs Go To Heaven that is out today. The deluxe edition adds five new songs — “Lap #1,” “Icarus,” “Justlikeu4theimage,” “Walking Around With No Hands,” and “Prick” — that extend the project to 13 total tracks and about 27 minutes in length.

When announcing the EP last week, Glaive shared an Instagram post in which he wrote about how the last year has been for him, saying, “16-17 was a big one for me, the year started off with me wanting music to be a part of my life and it ended with music being my life. this has been a year of firsts, my first show (shoutout cole), my first time going on tour, my first time visiting LA, and more importantly this was also the first year i was able to buy expensive things for my mom on christmas. now, i can only try to thank the people who listen to my music and support me but it’s nearly impossible. if i didn’t make music i’m not sure if i’d even be around so i can’t stress it enough that this year and this life i’ve been so fortunate to grasp has been my saving grace.”

Stream Old Dog, New Tricks above and check out Glaive’s upcoming tour dates below.

02/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

02/05 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

02/09 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

02/11 — Dallas, TX @ Dada

02/12 — Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room

02/16 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

02/18 — Washington, DC @ Union Stage

02/19 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall

02/20 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

02/22 — Cambridge, MA @ Sinclair

02/25 — Detroit, MI @ El Club

02/26 — Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

02/27 — Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

Old Dog, New Tricks is out now via Interscope Records. Get it here.