Glaive is a rising new voice in the pop space, and he’s gearing up to release his second EP. All Dogs Go To Heaven will be out next Friday, and it follows up his debut EP Cypress Grove, which came out last fall. Mixing a pop-punk sound with synths and a singing style that hews close to rap, the North Carolina plays with genres to create a sound that’s wholly his own. The 16-year-old phenom started making music last year around the time the pandemic began, quickly releasing his debut EP and racking up accolades and listeners.

Now that he’s readying this follow-up EP, Glaive dropped another new single today to continue previewing the project. “Bastard” is in line with the self-deprecation of past tracks like “Detest Me,” and the same frenetic energy as his breakout hit, “Astrid.” The former will also be on this new EP, and Glaive shared a bit about his experience making the song. “I made this song a year ago when I was 15,” Glaive said of his latest track. “I’ve had it for a while but I think it stands the test of time.”

Check out the new song above and look for the EP out next week.