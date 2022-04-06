The last few years have been a bummer to say the least, but Austin-based four-piece Good Looks are attempting to flip the script on their debut album Bummer Year. Much of the LP is inspired by the sounds of vocalist Tyler Jordan’s youth. Growing up in a South Texas coastal town, he first learned to sing in his father’s church. Eventually, he became inspired by artists whose music carried an important message — something he infuses into the songs on Bummer Year. As self-described “blue-collar bad boys being blatantly vulnerable,” tracks like “Vision Boards” grapple with self-doubt and perceived shortcomings over washed-out guitars and endlessly dreamy melodies.

Emphasized by ripping chords, warm-toned melodies, and slight country twang, Bummer Year is an album about learning how to take care of yourself and prioritize the relationships around you. After all, it’s not possible to get through a bummer year without a good support system. Ahead of the release of the debut LP, out this Friday on Keeled Scales, Good Looks sat down with Uproxx to talk about their musical inspirations, impressive beer shotgunning talents, and love of Willie Nelson on the latest Indie Mixtape 20 Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Honest, Literal, Songwriter, Rocknroll, I cheated on the last word

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

I’m not sure, I guess it doesn’t really matter that much to me. Growing up, music was there for me in my darkest moments. It was always an escape. I guess I hope that my music could help someone else through a similar experience.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

It’s probably a tie between Little Rock and Reno. They’re both small cities with super supportive music scenes.