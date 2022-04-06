The last few years have been a bummer to say the least, but Austin-based four-piece Good Looks are attempting to flip the script on their debut album Bummer Year. Much of the LP is inspired by the sounds of vocalist Tyler Jordan’s youth. Growing up in a South Texas coastal town, he first learned to sing in his father’s church. Eventually, he became inspired by artists whose music carried an important message — something he infuses into the songs on Bummer Year. As self-described “blue-collar bad boys being blatantly vulnerable,” tracks like “Vision Boards” grapple with self-doubt and perceived shortcomings over washed-out guitars and endlessly dreamy melodies.
Emphasized by ripping chords, warm-toned melodies, and slight country twang, Bummer Year is an album about learning how to take care of yourself and prioritize the relationships around you. After all, it’s not possible to get through a bummer year without a good support system. Ahead of the release of the debut LP, out this Friday on Keeled Scales, Good Looks sat down with Uproxx to talk about their musical inspirations, impressive beer shotgunning talents, and love of Willie Nelson on the latest Indie Mixtape 20 Q&A.
What are four words you would use to describe your music?
Honest, Literal, Songwriter, Rocknroll, I cheated on the last word
It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?
I’m not sure, I guess it doesn’t really matter that much to me. Growing up, music was there for me in my darkest moments. It was always an escape. I guess I hope that my music could help someone else through a similar experience.
What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?
It’s probably a tie between Little Rock and Reno. They’re both small cities with super supportive music scenes.
Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?
Well, corporations aren’t people and neither are nonprofit folk fests, but if they were, the Kerrville Folk Festival has been the single most important thing in terms of inspiration. I would not be the writer that I am without that place. I’ve been attending religiously since 2009.
Where did you eat the best meal of your life?
This is a hard question to answer, but probably at Habanero Cafe on Oltorf.
What album do you know every word to?
There are probably a few, but the one that comes to mind is Willie Nelson’s Phases And Stages.
What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?
Cate Le Bon inside at the Mohawk on the Mug Museum tour
What is the best outfit for performing and why?
I don’t know man, I wear a lot of T-shirts. I’ve been recently leaning into wearing boots more on stage. They just make you feel tough and add a little bit of swagger.
Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?
Patti Smith’s Instagram account is a God damn gift to humanity
What’s your most frequently played song in the van on tour?
Unfortunately, I think it’s Darude’s Sandstorm. haha
What’s the last thing you Googled?
Whether the “l” is lowercase or uppercase in Cate Le Bon’s name.
What album makes for the perfect gift?
Anything that The Numero Group puts out. All of their album packages are so nice and thought out.
Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?
Walker Lake state park in the middle of nowhere Nevada.
What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?
Actually nobody in our band has a single tattoo, which is bizarre really.
What artists keep you from flipping the channel on the radio?
Anything with Gerry Rafferty or George Jones.
What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?
Wow, this is a really hard question to answer. My life has been filled with the kindness of strangers and friends.
What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?
To be more willing to say yes and let people in. I spent a long time shutting people out, and the key to success in the music business is all about connection and who you know. I wish I had realized that sooner.
What’s the last show you went to?
I think it might have been Buck Meek at 3ten.
What movie can you not resist watching when it’s on TV?
Almost Famous
What’s one of your hidden talents?
I’m a world-class shotgunner of beer.
