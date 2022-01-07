Now You Can Grow Your Own Willie Nelson Chia Pet

Usually when we think of Willie Nelson and growing plants, our minds instantly think about cannabis. Heck, Willie is a straight up weed-smoking icon, who takes marijuana tours of Amsterdam with Snoop Dogg and is even the “Chief Test Officer” for his own brand of weed, Willie’s Reserve. But now, thanks to the good folks over at Chia Pet, Willie and his signature braids can be synonymous with plants of the decorative variety, too.

Chia has officially launched the Willie Nelson Chia Pet and it looks freakin’ amazing. Each box comes with a plantar, drip tray, and chia seed packets for 3 plantings. It takes 1 to 2 weeks to make Willie’s braids grow into a “luscious green coat,” which is quite a bit faster than growing weed. Speaking of which, fellow country singer and collaborator Margo Price has already shown her support by scooping up a Willie Nelson Chia Pet and commented on Willie’s Instagram post about it, saying: “Love mine so much! The only thing that would make it better is if it came with cannabis seeds.”

For less than $25, the Willie Nelson Chia Pet is available now on Amazon, Walmart, Menard’s, etc… and if Willie isn’t your thing, Chia Pet also has models featuring “Weird Al” Yankovic, Chewbacca, Bob Ross, David Hasselhoff, and a series dedicated to The Mandalorian.