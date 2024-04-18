Good Looks’ “If It’s Gone” made Steven Hyden’s “Favorite Music Of March 2024” list because, as Hyden wrote, “I can’t stop listening to it.” The single was the first from Good Looks’ forthcoming album, Lived Here For A While. On Wednesday, April 17, the Austin, Texas-based band released “Self-Destructor.”

According to a press release, “The track is a breakup song, in a way, about frontman Tyler Jordan’s breakup with a former bandmate, relating to where they come from and where they are going, before ultimately deciding to part ways.”

The song arrives with a black-and-white video directed by John TerEick. In it, Good Looks gets together for a jam session and plays pool at the Austin bar Sagebrush before deciding to go on a road trip to Waco. By the video’s end, the band arrives in a field and sets off fireworks into the night sky.

Good Looks also announced 11 new US tour dates, including Old Settler’s Music Festival in Dale, Texas on May 10. What is billed as the “album release show” is scheduled for June 6 at Ballroom in Austin, Texas.

Watch the “Self-Destructor’ video above, and check out all of Good Looks’ upcoming tour dates below.

05/10 — Dale, TX @ Old Settler’s Music Festival

06/06 — Austin, TX @ Ballroom

06/20 — St. Louis, MO @ The Sinkhole

06/21 — Chicago, IL @ Gman Tavern

06/22 — Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

06/23 — Fort Wayne, IN @ Brass Rail

06/25 — Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe

06/26 — Newport, KY @ Southgate House

06/27 — Bloomington, IN @ Blockhouse Bar

06/29 — Jackson, MS @ Duling Hall

06/30 — New Orleans, LA @ Siberia

07/25 — Little Rock, AR @ Whitewater Tavern

07/27 — McAlester, OK @ Dancing Rabbit Music Festival

07/29 — Pensacola, FL @ The Handlebar

07/30 — Panama City, FL @ Mosey’s

08/01 — Atlanta, GA @ Smith’s Olde Bar

08/04 — Knoxville, TN @ Pilot Light

08/06 — Raleigh, NC @ The Pour House Music Hall

08/08 — Brooklyn, NY @ Purgatory

Lived Here For A While is out 6/7 via Keeled Scales. Find more information here.