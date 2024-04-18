Good Looks’ “If It’s Gone” made Steven Hyden’s “Favorite Music Of March 2024” list because, as Hyden wrote, “I can’t stop listening to it.” The single was the first from Good Looks’ forthcoming album, Lived Here For A While. On Wednesday, April 17, the Austin, Texas-based band released “Self-Destructor.”
According to a press release, “The track is a breakup song, in a way, about frontman Tyler Jordan’s breakup with a former bandmate, relating to where they come from and where they are going, before ultimately deciding to part ways.”
The song arrives with a black-and-white video directed by John TerEick. In it, Good Looks gets together for a jam session and plays pool at the Austin bar Sagebrush before deciding to go on a road trip to Waco. By the video’s end, the band arrives in a field and sets off fireworks into the night sky.
Good Looks also announced 11 new US tour dates, including Old Settler’s Music Festival in Dale, Texas on May 10. What is billed as the “album release show” is scheduled for June 6 at Ballroom in Austin, Texas.
Watch the “Self-Destructor’ video above, and check out all of Good Looks’ upcoming tour dates below.
05/10 — Dale, TX @ Old Settler’s Music Festival
06/06 — Austin, TX @ Ballroom
06/20 — St. Louis, MO @ The Sinkhole
06/21 — Chicago, IL @ Gman Tavern
06/22 — Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
06/23 — Fort Wayne, IN @ Brass Rail
06/25 — Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe
06/26 — Newport, KY @ Southgate House
06/27 — Bloomington, IN @ Blockhouse Bar
06/29 — Jackson, MS @ Duling Hall
06/30 — New Orleans, LA @ Siberia
07/25 — Little Rock, AR @ Whitewater Tavern
07/27 — McAlester, OK @ Dancing Rabbit Music Festival
07/29 — Pensacola, FL @ The Handlebar
07/30 — Panama City, FL @ Mosey’s
08/01 — Atlanta, GA @ Smith’s Olde Bar
08/04 — Knoxville, TN @ Pilot Light
08/06 — Raleigh, NC @ The Pour House Music Hall
08/08 — Brooklyn, NY @ Purgatory
Lived Here For A While is out 6/7 via Keeled Scales. Find more information here.