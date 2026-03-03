Following the recent release of their new album The Mountain, Gorillaz have a UK tour kicking off this month. That’ll be followed this summer by some European dates. As for North America, that was just announced today (March 3): Gorillaz have added US and Canada tour dates in September and October.
They’ll be joined on the new dates by Little Simz and Deltron 3030 (the latter being a rap group featuring “Clint Eastwood” rapper Del The Funky Homosapien, so expect some guest appearances during Gorillaz’s sets).
Tickets go on sale first via a KONG Card pre-sale starting March 4 at 10 a.m. local time. Other pre-sales will follow before the general on-sale starting March 9 at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information here.
Check out the tour dates below.
Gorillaz’s 2026 Tour Dates
03/13 — Bradford, UK @ Bradford Live
03/14 — Bradford, UK @ Bradford Live
03/20 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live
03/21 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live
03/22 — Birmingham, UK @ bp pulse LIVE
03/24 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro %
03/25 — Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena %
03/27 — Cardiff, UK @ Utilita Arena %
03/28 — Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena %
03/29 — Liverpool, UK @ M&S Bank Arena %
03/31 — Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena %
04/01 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena %
04/02 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena %
06/05 — Paris, France @ We Love Green Festival
06/06 — Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound Barcelona
06/10 — Hradec Králové, Czech Republic @ Rock For People
06/11-13 — Porto, Portugal @ Primavera Sound Porto
06/14 — Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands @ Best Kept Secret
06/20 — London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium %#
06/23 — Zagreb, Croatia @ INmusic Festival
06/25 — Athens, Greece @ Release Athens x SNF Nostos 2026
06/27 — Lido di Camaiore, Italy @ La Prima Estate Festival
07/02 — Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde Festival
07/04 — Werchter, Belgium @ Rock Werchter
07/05 — Luxembourg City, Luxembourg @ Luxepo Open Air
07/09 — Trenčín, Slovakia @ Pohoda Festival
07/11 — Aix-les-Bains, France @ Musilac Festival
07/14 — Istanbul, Turkey @ Pozitif Vibrations
07/16 — Istanbul, Turkey @ Pozitif Vibrations
07/18 — Plovdiv, Bulgaria @ PhillGood Festival
07/23 — Nyon, Switzerland @ Paleo Festival
07/25 — Trieste, Italy @ Piazza Unità d’Italia
08/13 — Poznań, Poland @ BitterSweet Festival
08/15 — Gothenburg, Sweden @ Way Out West
08/22 — Almaty, Kazakhstan @ Kazakhstan Park Live
08/29 — Stradbally, Ireland @ Electric Picnic
09/17 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center*^
09/18 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center*^
09/20 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
09/23 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center*^
09/26 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena*^
09/27 — Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion*^
09/29 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden*^
10/01 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden*^
10/03 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre*^
10/04 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena*^
10/06 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena*^
10/07 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena*^
10/08 — Chicago, IL @ United Center*^
10/15 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center*^
10/16 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena*^
10/18 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena*^
10/20 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center*^
10/23 — Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center*^
10/24 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum^
10/25 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena^
10/28 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena*^
10/30 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center*^
10/31 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena*^
% with Trueno
# with Sparks
* with Little Simz
^ with Deltron 3030
Gorillaz’s The Mountain Album Cover Artwork
Gorillaz’s The Mountain Tracklist
1. “The Mountain” Feat. Dennis Hopper, Ajay Prasanna, Anoushka Shankar, Amaan Ali Bangash, and Ayaan Ali Bangash
2. “The Moon Cave” Feat. Asha Puthli, Bobby Womack, Dave Jolicoeur, Jalen Ngonda, and Black Thought
3. “The Happy Dictator” Feat. Sparks
4. “The Hardest Thing” Feat. Tony Allen
5. “Orange County” Feat. Bizarrap, Kara Jackson, and Anoushka Shankar
6. “The God Of Lying” Feat. Idles
7. “The Empty Dream Machine” Feat. Black Thought, Johnny Marr, and Anoushka Shankar
8. “The Manifesto” Feat. Trueno and Proof
9. “The Plastic Guru” Feat. Johnny Marr and Anoushka Shankar
10. “Delirium” Feat. Mark E. Smith
11. “Damascus” Feat. Omar Souleyman and Yasiin Bey
12. “The Shadowy Light” Feat. Asha Bhosle, Gruff Rhys, Ajay Prasanna, Amaan Ali Bangash, and Ayaan Ali Bangash
13. “Casablanca” Feat. Paul Simonon and Johnny Marr
14. “The Sweet Prince” Feat. Ajay Prasanna, Johnny Marr, and Anoushka Shankar
15. “The Sad God” Feat. Black Thought, Ajay Prasanna, and Anoushka Shankar
The Mountain is out now via Kong. Find more information here.