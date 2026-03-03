Following the recent release of their new album The Mountain, Gorillaz have a UK tour kicking off this month. That’ll be followed this summer by some European dates. As for North America, that was just announced today (March 3): Gorillaz have added US and Canada tour dates in September and October.

They’ll be joined on the new dates by Little Simz and Deltron 3030 (the latter being a rap group featuring “Clint Eastwood” rapper Del The Funky Homosapien, so expect some guest appearances during Gorillaz’s sets).

Tickets go on sale first via a KONG Card pre-sale starting March 4 at 10 a.m. local time. Other pre-sales will follow before the general on-sale starting March 9 at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information here.

Check out the tour dates below.