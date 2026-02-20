Back in 2021, it was confirmed that a full-length Gorillaz movie was in the works at Netflix. In 2023, though, Damon Albarn revealed the project had been scrapped, saying, “They started to panic because they were making too much content and decided to cut back on their movie offerings. And, as has been classic Hollywood practice for decades, the guy we were working with has moved on to another company.”
That is bad news, but today (February 20) brings some consolation, as the band has announced The Mountain, The Moon Cave And The Sad God, a short film set to premiere on February 27, the day they release their album The Mountain. Worth noting is that “The Mountain,” “The Moon Cave,” and “The Sad God” are all songs on the album.
The band shared a 30-second teaser, featuring the animated members traversing a jungle that becomes increasingly menacing. A foreboding voiceover says:
“The Gorillaz went in search of something, but something was searching for them, at the top of… The Mountain. A journey that should have been a dream soon became a nightmare. They wanted to shoot a movie, but now, they are the movie. There is no way down… The Mountain. At the top of The Mountain, they are at the bottom of the food chain. Don’t go up… The Mountain. It’s a jungle out there.”
Check out the teaser above.
Gorillaz’s The Mountain Album Cover Artwork
Gorillaz’s The Mountain Tracklist
1. “The Mountain” Feat. Dennis Hopper, Ajay Prasanna, Anoushka Shankar, Amaan Ali Bangash, and Ayaan Ali Bangash
2. “The Moon Cave” Feat. Asha Puthli, Bobby Womack, Dave Jolicoeur, Jalen Ngonda, and Black Thought
3. “The Happy Dictator” Feat. Sparks
4. “The Hardest Thing” Feat. Tony Allen
5. “Orange County” Feat. Bizarrap, Kara Jackson, and Anoushka Shankar
6. “The God Of Lying” Feat. Idles
7. “The Empty Dream Machine” Feat. Black Thought, Johnny Marr, and Anoushka Shankar
8. “The Manifesto” Feat. Trueno and Proof
9. “The Plastic Guru” Feat. Johnny Marr and Anoushka Shankar
10. “Delirium” Feat. Mark E. Smith
11. “Damascus” Feat. Omar Souleyman and Yasiin Bey
12. “The Shadowy Light” Feat. Asha Bhosle, Gruff Rhys, Ajay Prasanna, Amaan Ali Bangash, and Ayaan Ali Bangash
13. “Casablanca” Feat. Paul Simonon and Johnny Marr
14. “The Sweet Prince” Feat. Ajay Prasanna, Johnny Marr, and Anoushka Shankar
15. “The Sad God” Feat. Black Thought, Ajay Prasanna, and Anoushka Shankar
Gorillaz’ 2026 Tour Dates
02/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Palladium
02/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Palladium
03/13 — Bradford, UK @ Bradford Live
03/14 — Bradford, UK @ Bradford Live
03/20 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live
03/21 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live
03/22 — Birmingham, UK @ bp pulse LIVE
03/24 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro *
03/25 — Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena *
03/27 — Cardiff, UK @ Utilita Arena *
03/28 — Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena *
03/29 — Liverpool, UK @ M&S Bank Arena *
03/31 — Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena *
04/01 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena *
04/02 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena *
06/05 — Paris, France @ We Love Green Festival
06/06 — Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound Barcelona
06/10 — Hradec Králové, Czech Republic @ Rock For People
06/11-13 — Porto, Portugal @ Primavera Sound Porto
06/14 — Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands @ Best Kept Secret
06/20 — London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium *#
06/23 — Zagreb, Croatia @ INmusic Festival
06/25 — Athens, Greece @ Release Athens x SNF Nostos 2026
06/27 — Lido di Camaiore, Italy @ La Prima Estate Festival
07/02 — Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde Festival
07/04 — Werchter, Belgium @ Rock Werchter
07/05 — Luxembourg City, Luxembourg @ Luxepo Open Air
07/09 — Trenčín, Slovakia @ Pohoda Festival
07/11 — Aix-les-Bains, France @ Musilac Festival
07/14 — Istanbul, Turkey @ Pozitif Vibrations
07/16 — Istanbul, Turkey @ Pozitif Vibrations
07/18 — Plovdiv, Bulgaria @ PhillGood Festival
07/23 — Nyon, Switzerland @ Paleo Festival
07/25 — Trieste, Italy @ Piazza Unità d’Italia
08/13 — Poznań, Poland @ BitterSweet Festival
08/15 — Gothenburg, Sweden @ Way Out West
08/22 — Almaty, Kazakhstan @ Kazakhstan Park Live
08/29 — Stradbally, Ireland @ Electric Picnic
* with Trueno
# with Sparks
The Mountain is out 2/27/2026 via Kong. Find more information here.