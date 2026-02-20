Back in 2021, it was confirmed that a full-length Gorillaz movie was in the works at Netflix. In 2023, though, Damon Albarn revealed the project had been scrapped, saying, “They started to panic because they were making too much content and decided to cut back on their movie offerings. And, as has been classic Hollywood practice for decades, the guy we were working with has moved on to another company.”

That is bad news, but today (February 20) brings some consolation, as the band has announced The Mountain, The Moon Cave And The Sad God, a short film set to premiere on February 27, the day they release their album The Mountain. Worth noting is that “The Mountain,” “The Moon Cave,” and “The Sad God” are all songs on the album.

The band shared a 30-second teaser, featuring the animated members traversing a jungle that becomes increasingly menacing. A foreboding voiceover says:

“The Gorillaz went in search of something, but something was searching for them, at the top of… The Mountain. A journey that should have been a dream soon became a nightmare. They wanted to shoot a movie, but now, they are the movie. There is no way down… The Mountain. At the top of The Mountain, they are at the bottom of the food chain. Don’t go up… The Mountain. It’s a jungle out there.”

Check out the teaser above.