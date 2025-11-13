Over nearly three decades with Gorillaz, Damon Albarn has had the opportunity to work with a bunch of music icons. One of the ones that got away, though, was David Bowie.

In a new Radio X interview, Albarn said, “I nearly made a record with Ray Davis and David Bowie back in the late ’90s. That didn’t happen.”

They also discussed getting in the studio with Dionne Warwick but that ultimately not going anywhere. Jamie Hewlett said, “She was in the studio on the piano with Damon saying, ‘I’m not sure about the name of this album Demon Days. Why have you called it Demon Days?'” Albarn added, “I think she just found some of the lyrics and sort of some of the ideas a bit problematic. But an amazing, amazing person nonetheless.”

Albarn also discussed some favorite collaborators, saying, “De La Soul, obviously. Probably very, very important to us just as friends and pre-Gorillaz as an inspiration, you know? They’re really, really important; important to just the history of music, really. People like Bobby Womack, who I went on to make a record with. Just sitting at the piano with Bobby Womack working out new songs, kind of an incredible experience, a voice.”

Watch the full interview above.