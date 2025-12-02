Damon Albarn is preparing for a big Gorillaz year in 2026: The band has a new album, The Mountain, on the way in March. Before that, fans in Los Angeles have the opportunity to hear it early, as today (December 2), Gorillaz announced a pair of full-album performances at The Hollywood Palladium, set for February 22 and 23. Additionally, their “House Of Kong” exhibition will hit Rolling Greens DTLA from February 26 to March 19.
Tickets for the exhibition are on sale now, here. Those with tickets will have exclusive pre-sale access to the concerts.
The exhibition was previously described:
“Visitors to House of Kong will take a jaunt behind the curtain of Gorillaz’ extraordinary world. A journey through the band’s life of misadventures, musical innovation and ground-breaking virtual ways since these four outsiders — bassist Murdoc Niccals, singer 2D, drummer Russel Hobbs and guitarist Noodle — first came together to blow up a pre-digital world with the release of ‘Tomorrow Comes Today’ in 2000. An exhibition like no other, House of Kong is an experience for the brave and bold.”
Find Gorillaz’s upcoming tour dates below.
Gorillaz’s The Mountain Album Cover Artwork
Gorillaz’s The Mountain Tracklist
1. “The Mountain” Feat. Dennis Hopper, Ajay Prasanna, Anoushka Shankar, Amaan Ali Bangash, and Ayaan Ali Bangash
2. “The Moon Cave” Feat. Asha Puthli, Bobby Womack, Dave Jolicoeur, Jalen Ngonda, and Black Thought
3. “The Happy Dictator” Feat. Sparks
4. “The Hardest Thing” Feat. Tony Allen
5. “Orange County” Feat. Bizarrap, Kara Jackson, and Anoushka Shankar
6. “The God Of Lying” Feat. Idles
7. “The Empty Dream Machine” Feat. Black Thought, Johnny Marr, and Anoushka Shankar
8. “The Manifesto” Feat. Trueno and Proof
9. “The Plastic Guru” Feat. Johnny Marr and Anoushka Shankar
10. “Delirium” Feat. Mark E. Smith
11. “Damascus” Feat. Omar Souleyman and Yasiin Bey
12. “The Shadowy Light” Feat. Asha Bhosle, Gruff Rhys, Ajay Prasanna, Amaan Ali Bangash, and Ayaan Ali Bangash
13. “Casablanca” Feat. Paul Simonon and Johnny Marr
14. “The Sweet Prince” Feat. Ajay Prasanna, Johnny Marr, and Anoushka Shankar
15. “The Sad God” Feat. Black Thought, Ajay Prasanna, and Anoushka Shankar
Gorillaz’ 2026 Tour Dates
02/22/2026 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Palladium
02/23/2026 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Palladium
03/20/2026 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live
03/21/2026 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live
03/22/2026 — Birmingham, UK @ bp pulse LIVE
03/24/2026 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro *
03/25/2026 — Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena *
03/27/2026 — Cardiff, UK @ Utilita Arena *
03/28/2026 — Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena *
03/29/2026 — Liverpool, UK @ M&S Bank Arena *
03/31/2026 — Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena *
04/01/2026 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena *
04/02/2026 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena *
06/06/2026 — Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound Barcelona
06/10/2026 — Hradec Králové, Czech Republic @ Rock For People
06/11-13/2026 — Porto, Portugal @ Primavera Sound Porto
06/14/2026 — Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands @ Best Kept Secret
06/20/2026 — London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium *~
06/23/2026 — Zagreb, Croatia @ INmusic Festival
06/25/2026 — Athens, Greece @ Release Athens x SNF Nostos 2026
06/27/2026 — Lido di Camaiore, Italy @ La Prima Estate Festival
07/02/2026 — Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde Festival
07/04/2026 — Werchter, Belgium @ Rock Werchter
07/09/2026 — Trencin, Slovakia @ Pohoda Festival
07/14/2026 — Istanbul, Turkey @ Pozitif Vibrations
07/16/2026 — Istanbul, Turkey @ Pozitif Vibrations
07/18/2026 — Plovdiv, Bulgaria @ PhillGood Festival
07/25/2026 — Trieste, Italy @ Piazza Unita’ d’Italia
08/13/2026 — Poznan, Poland @ BitterSweet Festival
08/15/2026 — Gothenburg, Sweden @ Way Out West
* with Trueno
~ with Sparks
The Mountain is out 3/20/2026 via Kong. Find more information here.