Damon Albarn is preparing for a big Gorillaz year in 2026: The band has a new album, The Mountain, on the way in March. Before that, fans in Los Angeles have the opportunity to hear it early, as today (December 2), Gorillaz announced a pair of full-album performances at The Hollywood Palladium, set for February 22 and 23. Additionally, their “House Of Kong” exhibition will hit Rolling Greens DTLA from February 26 to March 19.

Tickets for the exhibition are on sale now, here. Those with tickets will have exclusive pre-sale access to the concerts.

The exhibition was previously described:

“Visitors to House of Kong will take a jaunt behind the curtain of Gorillaz’ extraordinary world. A journey through the band’s life of misadventures, musical innovation and ground-breaking virtual ways since these four outsiders — bassist Murdoc Niccals, singer 2D, drummer Russel Hobbs and guitarist Noodle — first came together to blow up a pre-digital world with the release of ‘Tomorrow Comes Today’ in 2000. An exhibition like no other, House of Kong is an experience for the brave and bold.”

Find Gorillaz’s upcoming tour dates below.