Gorillaz have always been a collaborative band, but they’ve been especially leaning into it over the past few years. On their upcoming album The Mountain, for example, there’s at least one featured artist on every track, with most songs having two or more guests.
The latest advance single, shared today (October 8), is “The Manifesto.” For this one, they recruited Argentinian rapper Trueno and Detroit rapper Proof, the latter contributing posthumously following his death in 2006. The verse is a freestyle recorded during an early recording session, as a press release notes.
Beyond this song, the album features contributions from people like Bobby Womack, Black Thought, Tony Allen, Idles, Johnny Marr, Yasiin Bey, and more.
Listen to “The Manifesto” above. Find the The Mountain cover art and tracklist below,
Gorillaz’s The Mountain Album Cover Artwork
Gorillaz’s The Mountain Tracklist
1. “The Mountain” Feat. Dennis Hopper, Ajay Prasanna, Anoushka Shankar, Amaan Ali Bangash, and Ayaan Ali Bangash
2. “The Moon Cave” Feat. Asha Puthli, Bobby Womack, Dave Jolicoeur, Jalen Ngonda, and Black Thought
3. “The Happy Dictator” Feat. Sparks
4. “The Hardest Thing” Feat. Tony Allen
5. “Orange County” Feat. Bizarrap, Kara Jackson, and Anoushka Shankar
6. “The God Of Lying” Feat. Idles
7. “The Empty Dream Machine” Feat. Black Thought, Johnny Marr, and Anoushka Shankar
8. “The Manifesto” Feat. Trueno and Proof
9. “The Plastic Guru” Feat. Johnny Marr and Anoushka Shankar
10. “Delirium” Feat. Mark E. Smith
11. “Damascus” Feat. Omar Souleyman and Yasiin Bey
12. “The Shadowy Light” Feat. Asha Bhosle, Gruff Rhys, Ajay Prasanna, Amaan Ali Bangash, and Ayaan Ali Bangash
13. “Casablanca” Feat. Paul Simonon and Johnny Marr
14. “The Sweet Prince” Feat. Ajay Prasanna, Johnny Marr, and Anoushka Shankar
15. “The Sad God” Feat. Black Thought, Ajay Prasanna, and Anoushka Shankar
Gorillaz’s 2026 Tour Dates: The Mountain Tour
03/20/2026 — Manchester, UK @ Co-Op Live
03/21/2026 — Manchester, UK @ Co-Op Live
03/22/2026 — Birmingham, UK @ Bp Pulse Live
03/24/2026 — Glasgow, UK @ Ovo Hydro *
03/25/2026 — Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena *
03/27/2026 — Cardiff, UK @ Utilita Arena *
03/28/2026 — Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena *
03/29/2026 — Liverpool, UK @ M&S Bank Arena *
03/31/2026 — Belfast, IRE @ Sse Arena *
04/01/2026 — Dublin, IRE @ 3Arena *
04/02/2026 — Dublin, IRE @ 3Arena *
06/20/2026 — London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium *#
* with Trueno
# with Sparks
The Mountain is out 3/20/2026 via Kong. Find more information here.