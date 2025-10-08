Gorillaz have always been a collaborative band, but they’ve been especially leaning into it over the past few years. On their upcoming album The Mountain, for example, there’s at least one featured artist on every track, with most songs having two or more guests.

The latest advance single, shared today (October 8), is “The Manifesto.” For this one, they recruited Argentinian rapper Trueno and Detroit rapper Proof, the latter contributing posthumously following his death in 2006. The verse is a freestyle recorded during an early recording session, as a press release notes.

Beyond this song, the album features contributions from people like Bobby Womack, Black Thought, Tony Allen, Idles, Johnny Marr, Yasiin Bey, and more.

Listen to “The Manifesto” above. Find the The Mountain cover art and tracklist below,