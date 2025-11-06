Gorillaz have a bunch of collaborators on their upcoming album The Mountain. Among them is Idles, and today (November 6), they have shared their collaboration, “The God Of Lying.”
A press release notes the song “taps into the album’s underlying themes of societal and political unease.” The tune sees Talbot delivering a dub-inspired vocal performance.
Damon Albarn and Joe Talbot co-wrote the song. Gorillaz’ 2D says in a statement, “Can I tell you a secret? Doubt is very tiring but questioning things is really good for you.”
Listen to “The God Of Lying” above. Find the The Mountain cover art and tracklist below, along with Gorillaz’s upcoming tour dates.
Gorillaz’s The Mountain Album Cover Artwork
Gorillaz’s The Mountain Tracklist
1. “The Mountain” Feat. Dennis Hopper, Ajay Prasanna, Anoushka Shankar, Amaan Ali Bangash, and Ayaan Ali Bangash
2. “The Moon Cave” Feat. Asha Puthli, Bobby Womack, Dave Jolicoeur, Jalen Ngonda, and Black Thought
3. “The Happy Dictator” Feat. Sparks
4. “The Hardest Thing” Feat. Tony Allen
5. “Orange County” Feat. Bizarrap, Kara Jackson, and Anoushka Shankar
6. “The God Of Lying” Feat. Idles
7. “The Empty Dream Machine” Feat. Black Thought, Johnny Marr, and Anoushka Shankar
8. “The Manifesto” Feat. Trueno and Proof
9. “The Plastic Guru” Feat. Johnny Marr and Anoushka Shankar
10. “Delirium” Feat. Mark E. Smith
11. “Damascus” Feat. Omar Souleyman and Yasiin Bey
12. “The Shadowy Light” Feat. Asha Bhosle, Gruff Rhys, Ajay Prasanna, Amaan Ali Bangash, and Ayaan Ali Bangash
13. “Casablanca” Feat. Paul Simonon and Johnny Marr
14. “The Sweet Prince” Feat. Ajay Prasanna, Johnny Marr, and Anoushka Shankar
15. “The Sad God” Feat. Black Thought, Ajay Prasanna, and Anoushka Shankar
Gorillaz’ 2026 Tour Dates
03/20/2026 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live
03/21/2026 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live
03/22/2026 — Birmingham, UK @ bp pulse LIVE
03/24/2026 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro *
03/25/2026 — Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena *
03/27/2026 — Cardiff, UK @ Utilita Arena *
03/28/2026 — Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena *
03/29/2026 — Liverpool, UK @ M&S Bank Arena *
03/31/2026 — Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena *
04/01/2026 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena *
04/02/2026 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena *
06/06/2026 — Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound Barcelona
06/10/2026 — Hradec Králové, Czech Republic @ Rock For People
06/11-13/2026 — Porto, Portugal @ Primavera Sound Porto
06/14/2026 — Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands @ Best Kept Secret
06/20/2026 — London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium *~
06/23/2026 — Zagreb, Croatia @ INmusic Festival
06/25/2026 — Athens, Greece @ Release Athens x SNF Nostos 2026
06/27/2026 — Lido di Camaiore, Italy @ La Prima Estate Festival
07/02/2026 — Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde Festival
07/04/2026 — Werchter, Belgium @ Rock Werchter
07/09/2026 — Trencin, Slovakia @ Pohoda Festival
07/14/2026 — Istanbul, Turkey @ Pozitif Vibrations
07/16/2026 — Istanbul, Turkey @ Pozitif Vibrations
07/18/2026 — Plovdiv, Bulgaria @ PhillGood Festival
07/25/2026 — Trieste, Italy @ Piazza Unita’ d’Italia
08/13/2026 — Poznan, Poland @ BitterSweet Festival
08/15/2026 — Gothenburg, Sweden @ Way Out West
* with Trueno
~ with Sparks
The Mountain is out 3/20/2026 via Kong. Find more information here.