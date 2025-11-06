Gorillaz have a bunch of collaborators on their upcoming album The Mountain. Among them is Idles, and today (November 6), they have shared their collaboration, “The God Of Lying.”

A press release notes the song “taps into the album’s underlying themes of societal and political unease.” The tune sees Talbot delivering a dub-inspired vocal performance.

Damon Albarn and Joe Talbot co-wrote the song. Gorillaz’ 2D says in a statement, “Can I tell you a secret? Doubt is very tiring but questioning things is really good for you.”

Listen to “The God Of Lying” above. Find the The Mountain cover art and tracklist below, along with Gorillaz’s upcoming tour dates.