King Princess’ new album Girl Violence is out today (September 12). The album is light on collaborations, but there is one credited feature: Joe Talbot of Idles. He joins in on “Say What You Will,” an ethereal two-minute number.

In a new interview with The Guardian, Straus spoke about how her role in the show Nine Perfect Strangers informed the new album, saying:

“I took so much from the acting experience and brought it back into making my record; it taught me to be silly and less precious. You have to relinquish so much control when you’re acting: you do your takes, some are sh*t, some are not. But at the end of the day, you’re not constructing the show, you don’t have the control. And I think a lot of my issues around music were about feeling this sense of control over myself.”

Listen to “Say What You Will” above. Find the Girl Violence cover art and tracklist below, along with King Princess’ upcoming tour dates.