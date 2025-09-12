King Princess’ new album Girl Violence is out today (September 12). The album is light on collaborations, but there is one credited feature: Joe Talbot of Idles. He joins in on “Say What You Will,” an ethereal two-minute number.
In a new interview with The Guardian, Straus spoke about how her role in the show Nine Perfect Strangers informed the new album, saying:
“I took so much from the acting experience and brought it back into making my record; it taught me to be silly and less precious. You have to relinquish so much control when you’re acting: you do your takes, some are sh*t, some are not. But at the end of the day, you’re not constructing the show, you don’t have the control. And I think a lot of my issues around music were about feeling this sense of control over myself.”
Listen to “Say What You Will” above. Find the Girl Violence cover art and tracklist below, along with King Princess’ upcoming tour dates.
King Princess’ Girl Violence Album Cover Artwork
King Princess’ Girl Violence Tracklist
1. “Girl Violence”
2. “Jaime”
3. “Origin”
4. “I Feel Pretty”
5. “Cry Cry Cry”
6. “Get Your Heart Broken”
7. “Girls”
8. “Covers”
9. “Say What You Will” Feat. Joe Talbot
10. “RIP KP”
11. “Alone Again”
12. “Slow Down And Shut Up”
13. “Serena”
King Princess’ 2025 Tour Dates
10/03 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/10 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/25 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
10/26 — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
10/28 — Richmond, VA @ The National
10/29 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
10/31 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club (late show)
11/01 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
11/02 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues
11/04 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
11/05 — Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
11/07 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
11/08 — Minneapolis, MN @ Uptown Theater
11/10 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
11/11 — Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
11/13 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
11/14 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
11/16 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
11/17 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
11/19 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
11/21 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
11/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
12/03 — Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street
12/05 — Glasgow, Scotland @ Queen Margaret Union
12/06 — Leeds, UK @ Beckett
12/07 — Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall
12/09 — London, UK @ Brixton Electric
12/13 — Brussels, BE @ La Madeleine
12/14 — Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
12/16 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg Max
12/17 — Berlin, Germany @ Astra Kulturhaus
Girl Violence is out now via section1. Find more information here.
Check out King Princess’ Sound Check episode below.