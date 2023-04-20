In February, Gorillaz graced us with Cracker Island, their eighth studio album and first LP since 2020. The same month, Beck dropped his single “Thinking About You” and performed it on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Beck and Gorillaz crossed paths on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night, April 19, to stage “Possession Island,” the Cracker Island track featuring Beck.

The performance began subdued. Damon Albarn sat at the piano and softly sang the opening verse before Beck sauntered out about 75 seconds in and stood beside the piano to duet with Albarn, “Where the pearly gates remain open / And welcome me home / ‘Cause the time I came to California, I died / At the hands of the ghosting queens.”

Sweetly, Albarn and Beck finished seated alongside each other at the piano to deliver the final lines: “Where things, they don’t exist / And we’re all in this together ’til the end / ‘Til the end.”

Gorillaz was fresh from the first weekend of Coachella — performing on Friday, April 14, and bringing out guests such as De La Soul, Del The Funky Homosapien, Thundercat, and more.

“Artists who couldn’t make it to the stage were replaced massive holograms like Tame Impala singing his part on ‘New Gold’ and Snoop Dogg firing off his verse in ‘Hollywood,'” Uproxx noted.

Watch Beck and Gorillaz’s “Possession Island” on Kimmel above.

