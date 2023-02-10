Just like us, Beck understands heartbreak is inevitable. The singer-songwriter shows this on his new single titled “Thinking About You,” which dropped with an accompanying visual.

The song — his first new single since late 2019, save for his contribution to McCartney III Imagined — seemingly centers on his longing for a romantic partner that has left him. Throughout the almost four-minute track, Beck broods over losing the love of his life as the guitar strums along with feelings of melancholy in the background. The song gives an acoustic, stripped-down feel as if you were almost watching the “Super Cool” singer perform it live.

“I pull the curtain and lay in bed/ I’ve got fifteen movies of you, playing in my head,” he sings. “Watching the ocean turn blue/Just thinking about you.”

The single comes ahead of the singer’s upcoming tour with Phoneix, which is set to kick off this August at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. The North American tour is expected to make stops in major US and Canadian cities like Los Angeles, Houston, Boston, New York, and Toronto. Jenny Lewis, Japanese Breakfast, Weyes Blood, and Sir Chloe are also set to appear as openers on the tour.

Check out Beck’s “Thinking About You” above.