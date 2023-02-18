Beck dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform his new “Thinking About You” song. Joined by songwriters and instrumentalists Blake Mills (guitar) and Pino Palladino (bass), along with the rest of the band, Beck opened the emotional track with dimmed lighting and his guitar.

“I pull the curtain and lay in bed / I’ve got fifteen movies of you / Playing in my head / Chasing the moonlight,” he sings in the romantic opening verse.

Later on, he adds some hopeful lyrics into the changing chorus. “Wanna believe in something / It don’t even have to be true / Just thinking about you / Thinking about you,” Beck notes.

The performance also keeps the track’s gentle instrumental break, keeping in line with the somber emotions present in love.

Released earlier this month, the song is Beck’s first original since his 2019 album, Hyperspace. He also participated in the Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys as part of their special tribute concert for the surf rockers.

Now, Beck has his sights on co-headlining a North American tour with Phoenix, which kicks off later this summer on August 1 at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena. They will also be bringing along Japanese Breakfast, Jenny Lewis, Weyes Blood, and Sir Chloe as support. Tickets are currently on sale.

Check out Beck’s performance of “Thinking About You” on Kimmel above.